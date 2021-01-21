SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — It took firefighters several hours Wednesday night to extinguish a greater-alarm blaze which ripped through a vacant restaurant in Sun Valley.
The fire was reported at a 5,736 square-foot former dine-in restaurant in the 8400 block of Sunland Boulevard at 8:41 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Within about 20 minutes, the 83 firefighters assigned to the greater-alarm fire had taken a defensive position as flames overtook the building.
Shortly before 10 p.m., the blaze was upgraded to a major emergency fire with 111 LAFD personnel assigned. Fire crews were said to be returning to interior operations to get to the seat of the flames.
It took a little under four hours for crews to finally bring the fire under control. No one was hurt.
Crews remained on scene overnight. LAFD Urban Search and Rescue specialists and inspectors with the L.A. Department of Building & Safety were expected to canvass the building Wednesday morning. The cause remains under investigation.
During the firefight, Sunland Boulevard was shut down between Nettleton Street and the Golden State Freeway.