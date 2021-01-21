LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After more than two decades, one of West Hollywood’s trendiest hotels is shutting down for the foreseeable future.
The Standard Hollywood will shut its doors “indefinitely” on Jan. 22 after the hotel said it was “unable to prevent a significant increase to its lease”.
“While there are and will be more Standard hotels, there will never be another Standard, Hollywood. And though it is painful to say goodbye, we know that the community we inspired will live on,” the statement read.
Known for its quirky upside-down signage and famed bright blue pool deck that was a destination for Hollywood execs and celebrities alike, The Standard Hollywood first opened in 1999 and soon became a nightlife fixture on the Sunset Strip.
It served as a 1960s motel and retirement home before developer Andre Balazs and A-list investors such as Cameron Diaz, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Benicio del Toro helped transform The Standard into what it ultimately became.
As part of its public farewell, The Standard is asking for the public to share memories from the hotel by sharing them via DM on Instagram.