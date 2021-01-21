LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Signs urging drivers to slow down are being removed and thrown into the bushes in Valley Village.
The signs, which are attached to sandwich boards, were placed by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation last summer to remind driver to slow down and share the road because more people were spending time outside near their homes due to the pandemic.
Neighbors, however, are finding the signs have either been damaged or have been thrown over a fence at a park.
“It’s not gonna stop our cause, we’re not gonna stop,” resident Anthony Leonard said. “So we gathered here today to pretty much go and collect them, retrieve them, and get them back because this is about our children, this is about our families, and we want to make sure everybody’s safe.”
Residents say if the signs keep disappearing, they’ll ask for speed bumps in the neighborhood.