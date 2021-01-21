LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The future of one of Southern California’s most recognizable seafaring properties is once again in doubt after the operator of the Queen Mary in Long Beach has filed for bankruptcy.
The Queen Mary is among dozens of entities owned by Singapore-based Eagle Hospitality Trust, which filed for bankruptcy Monday in Delaware court, according to reports.
Eagle Hospitality is hoping to ease a reported $500 million in debt obligations with the Chapter 11 filing.
The iconic hotel and ocean liner – which is owned by the city of Long Beach – had faced financial difficulties prior to the pandemic before it was closed to the public last May.