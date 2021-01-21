LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One lucky person in Maryland matched all six numbers of the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing to take the entire $731 million jackpot.
The ticket holder will have the choice between receiving the $731.1 million jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $546.8 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.
The numbers drawn Wednesday were 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and the Powerball number was 22.
Meanwhile, a ticket which matched five of the six numbers sold at a liquor store in Woodland Hills. The ticket sold at Déjà Vu Liquor in the 21000 block of Ventura Boulevard is worth $599,639.
Another ticket also worth about $600,000 which matched five of the six numbers was sold at a 7-Eleven store on Citrus Avenue in Redlands.
Meanwhile, the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is expected to hit $970 million.