RIALTO (CBSLA) — Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting several underage girls and runaways at a Rialto home, which was apparently also being used as a marijuana grow house.

Gabriel Correa, 55, of Azusa; Noah Negrete, 41, of Rialto; Anthony Contreras, 41, of Rialto; and Cintya, 21, of San Bernardino were arrested on suspicion of various crimes including pimping and pandering, child endangerment, lewd acts with a minor under 14, and prostitution of a child under the age of 16, according to Rialto police.

Police say they responded to a home in the 700 block of West El Molino Street on Sunday to investigate a tip that a runaway was at the location. The runaway was found inside the home, which also housed a marijuana grow of 426 plants, according to Rialto police.

The officers determined the runaway had been sexually assaulted, police said, and detectives who followed up learned that as many as 10 girls had been sexually assaulted at the home after being taken from various cities in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. Police say a total of four girls ranging in age from 12 to 17 have been identified, but detectives are trying to identify additional victims who are believed to have been sexually assaulted at the home.

Correa is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday. Police say Negrete was being held on $250,000 bail, but jail records show he is no longer in custody. Bail was set at $100,000 for both Contreras and Escoto, but jail records show Contreras was also no longer in custody.

Anyone with information about these crimes can contact Sgt. James Mills at (909) 421-7225.