LAGUNA WOODS (CBSLA) — The Orange County Health Care Agency Thursday reported 1,340 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 38 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 217,849 cases and 2,546 deaths.

The news comes as additional vaccination sites are opening around the county, including some specifically targeting senior communities.

“Once we’ve confirmed that they have an appointment and that we know that they’re all ready to go, this is where they’ll be,” a Laguna Woods Village employee said as she stood inside of a large room set up with tables and chairs.

Clubhouse 7 at the south Orange County senior community will serve as the vaccination site for the 18,000 residents. Over the next three days, 3,000 residents over the age of 75 will receive their first doses. As additional doses become available, the hope is to inoculate all residents.

“We’re also going to be calling those people and making sure they get a phone call if they have an appointment and we know they don’t have an email,” Jeff Parker, the community’s CEO said. “So there’s going to be multifaceted ways that we’re going to get in touch with you.

The vaccine clinic is being coordinated in partnership with MemorialCare, which has longstanding ties with the community, and the Orange County Health Care Agency.

“I’ve been told that people in my age group will be randomly chosen and notified by phone as to when to come and what to do,” Frank Edwards, an 88-year-old Laguna Woods Village resident, said.

The hope is to hold the clinics every weekend until all 18,000 residents are fully vaccinated, but future plans are still dependent on vaccine availability.

And while clinics like the one at Laguna Woods Village are only open to the residents of those communities, Orange County is also expanding access to those eligible for vaccination in the county.

The second vaccine super site is set to open Saturday at Soka University and the site at Disneyland Resort has reopened after being closed earlier this week due to high winds.

The county is still only vaccinating healthcare workers and seniors aged 65 and older and reservations must be made using the Othena app either on a smartphone or on the internet.