SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is looking forward to working with the Biden administration, which he believes will be a healthier relationship than California had with the Trump administration.
“We’ve been involved in over 100 lawsuits with the Trump administration,” Newsom posted to Facebook Tuesday. “Clean air, clean water, clean cars, issues related to health, issues of immigration, across the spectrum, our values have been under assault in the last four years.”
Newsom added he is happy to be welcoming “not a sparring partner, but a working partner,” in President Joe Biden.
“Now, all of those headwinds are going to be tailwinds,” said Newsom. “Not a closed fist but an open hand.”
This month, Newsom said that a top priority for the state going into 2021 will be increasing the pace and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.
“The reality is we need to get these vaccines out of the freezer and we need to get them into people’s arms,” Newsom said in a news conference at Dodger Stadium.