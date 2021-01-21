LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Thursday it is expanding its new ride-hailing service Metro Micro into the Compton/Artesia, El Monte and North Hollywood/Burbank areas starting Monday.
The service will replace Metro’s Mobility on Demand program, which was already operating in the three zones.
Metro Micro expands to three new service zones on Monday, Jan. 25: Compton/Artesia, El Monte and North Hollywood/Burbank. https://t.co/52L2zDHoL8 pic.twitter.com/hg4dErzqir
— LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 21, 2021
Each vehicle holds up to 10 passengers, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity will be limited to five passengers.
Rides, which must begin and end within each zone, will cost $1 for the first six months in each zone. Riders can use a mobile app to plan their trip, including on Metro Micro and bus and train rides.
The program is in partnership with RideCo. Inc. and is available in:
- the Compton/Artesia zone from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day;
- the El Monte zone from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and
- the North Hollywood/Burbank zone from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
The program has serviced the Watts/Willowbrook and LAX/Inglewood areas since it was launched on Dec. 13, according to Metro.
The Metro Micro app can be downloaded in the Apple store.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)