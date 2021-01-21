LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department shot and injured a man Thursday in a downtown alley.
According to police, officers initially responded to reports of a man with a gun in the area. When they located the allegedly armed man in the alley near the intersection of 6th and Olive streets, officers called for backup.
Shortly after, officers opened fire on the man who was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.