(CBS Local)- While college football season is over, the year is far from done for players looking to make the jump to the NFL level. For many players, the draft process includes playing in an All-Star game with the opportunity to impress scouts from across the league. One such game, that has been running since 1946, will be airing on CBS Sports Network this year.

The Hula Bowl, held at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, features 80 of the top college prospects from across the country as well as Japan, Canada and Australia. CBS Sports Network will have the coverage of the game on Sunday, January 31 at 9:30 p.m. EST. The full list of players can be seen on the Hula Bowl site, but it includes players from national champion Alabama, SEC foe Auburn, Army West Point, the Naval Academy, Coastal Carolina and of course, the hometown University of Hawaii.

The Hula Bowl first began in 1946 featuring players from mainland colleges taking on high school players from the islands. In 1960, the format changed to the current role inviting NCAA players from schools across the United States. Players are selected by the Hula Bowl Selection Committee which is made up of former college and professional players and coaches.

The game is set for January 31 on CBS Sports Network at 9:30 p.m. EST.