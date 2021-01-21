(CBS Local)– “Walker, Texas Ranger” became one of the most popular shows in America during the 1990s and on Thursday night, The CW debuts its reboot of the series called “Walker.” The show stars Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve Padalecki and focuses on the story of the Walker family and also deals with the complexities of politics, race and law in today’s world.

MORE FROM CBS:

Fans of The CW will be familiar with Gen Padalecki for her work in “Supernatural” as Ruby. Padalecki enjoyed the opportunity to work with her husband and also add a new chapter to the story of the Walker family here in 2021.

“This was actually a very special moment for me because I was celebrating my 10th wedding anniversary with my husband and we were on a ski trip and my husband’s phone kept ringing. It was the showrunner Anna Fricke and she was wondering if I wanted to play Jared’s wife on Walker. It was a really surreal moment, said Padalecki, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “10 years later, I was able to say yes to a whole new adventure. It was really cool and exciting to learn I was going to be a part of it.”

It's time to come home. #Walker premieres tonight at 8/7c! Stream tomorrow free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/NnmsIorcpc — Walker (@thecwwalker) January 21, 2021

“Walker” premieres Thursday night at 8pm EST/PST on The CW. Padalecki met her husband on the set of “Supernatural” and enjoyed another opportunity to work with him on this series.

“It’s not Jen and Jared getting together playing husband and wife, it’s Emily and Cordell Walker creating this world,” said Padalecki. “I was able to let loose and act again with someone I feel so comfortable with. I wanted Emily Walker to be different than myself. I didn’t want people to read into it and think ‘oh that’s Gen and that’s Jared.’ I really wanted to create a different world for her, different relationships, different children and a different husband. She’s sort of living in Walker’s head and it’s really from his perspective as the audience is watching this. You don’t know if that’s how it actually went down, I suppose. She’s an altruistic, for the better of humanity kind of person. I wanted to create this fun, care-free, spirited human. Sometimes I think I’m a little more cautious. I just wanted to make her a little more wild, fun and free.”

Watch all of DJ Sixsmith’s interviews from “The Sit-Down” series here