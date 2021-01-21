LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday with the current coronavirus vaccination pace, the City of Los Angeles will not have all healthcare workers and seniors vaccinated until the summer.

Under the vaccination plan for the city, only those that fall under the Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories are currently allowed to receive vaccines. This includes healthcare workers, staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities, and L.A. County residents age 65 and older.

Garcetti said if vaccinations continue at the current rate, the city would not be able to start vaccinating people in the next phase, such as education and childcare employees, food and agriculture employees, and incarcerated individuals, until June.

The city was originally planning to get to the next phase by February, according to its website.

“At this point, demand far outstrips supply for vaccines,” Garcetti said during a news briefing Thursday. “We are still waiting to learn when doses will arrive.”

However, Garcetti is hopeful that momentum with administering the coronavirus vaccines into arms will pick up.

“We know we will have more vaccines, so we won’t stay at this pace…There is a long road ahead,” added Garcetti. “No matter the pace, we will keep adding more people to the number that are now vaccinated.”