BURBANK (CBSLA) – A Burbank mother and wife lost her battle to COVID-19 last month, just before Christmas, leaving her family devastated.

Liz Carletta, 60, was admitted to Providence Saint Joseph Hospital in Burbank in October after contracting the virus from her uncle, whom she had been taking care of.

“It was a roller coaster for months,” said her husband, Dave Carletta, through tears on Thursday. “She got it, brought it home. My daughter and I got it.”

But Liz did not get better, and her condition worsened. Once in the hospital, she was put on a ventilator, a lung bypass machine, and was on constant dialysis.

“Her lungs were scarred and damaged so badly from COVID that even if she did pull out of this, she would spend the rest of her life on dialysis,” he said.

The family made the decision to take the mother of two off the ventilator on December 21.

Dave said his wife loved music, dancing, and attending church.

