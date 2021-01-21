THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — The Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks is going to be demolished.
It was not immediately clear what would happen to the property after the building is torn down, but it could become part of a memorial to the victims.
The decision comes more than two years after a deadly mass shooting that left 12 people dead and 23 injured when a gunman opened fire on the popular bar on the night of Nov. 7, 2018.
The owners of the bar opened a new location last year before the pandemic hit in Agoura Hills, featuring furniture and décor from the original location including an American flag, the pool table, the neon signs and bar stools — 12 in total, one for each victim.