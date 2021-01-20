LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – A Miami developer involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal was among the recipients of a pardon from former President Donald Trump.
Robert Zangrillo, who was accused of bribing employees from the University of Southern California’s athletics department to secure his daughter’s admission, was pardoned by Trump in one of his final acts in office.
The CEO of a private investment firm in Miami, Zangrillo was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Zangrillo is the sole defendant in the college admissions scandal to receive a “full pardon” from Trump.
He was arrested in March 2019 in a college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared TV stars, businesspeople and athletic coaches across the U.S.
Federal prosecutors in Boston who brought the case, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, accused Zangrillo of paying $250,000 to get his daughter into the University of Southern California as a transfer in 2018.
The White House said in a statement explaining its decision that Zangrillo’s daughter “did not have others take standardized tests for her and she is currently earning a 3.9 GPA” at USC. The White House described him as a “well-respected business leader and philanthropist.”
A lawyer for Zangrillo and a USC spokesperson declined to comment.
(Copyright 2021 CBS Corp. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)