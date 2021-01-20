LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda was given a fond farewell at Dodger Stadium Tuesday.
Ladorda died on Jan. 7 at the age of 93. His casket was adorned with blue and white flowers, and carried by Dodger greats like Eric Karros, Mickey Hatcher and Bobby Valentine. Lasorda’s wife of 70 years, Jo, was also on hand for the ceremony, along with their daughter, Laura.
“He didn’t do well in the hospital, I was able to visit him. But you know what one thing kept him going?” Karros said. “He was gonna get home to see Jo. Because as great as Tommy was, Jo was his backbone.”
The ceremony at Dodger Stadium was followed by a private graveside memorial service.