SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department Wednesday battled a blaze at a vacant structure in Sun Valley.
According to the department, the fire broke out in the one-story building in the 8400 block of Sunland Boulevard at about 8:41.
By 9 p.m., the 83 firefighters assigned to the greater alarm fire had taken a defensive position as flames overtook the building.
Shortly before 10 p.m., the blaze was upgraded to a major emergency fire with 111 LAFD personnel assigned. Fire crews were said to be returning to interior operations to get to the seat of the flames.
LAFD said all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Nettleton Street and the Golden State Freeway until operations were complete.