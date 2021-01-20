RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Several Molotov cocktails were found inside the home a of a Riverside man who had threatened to burn down a neighbor’s house during an argument.
Steven Willard, 62, was arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, arson, and making criminal threats. He is being held without bail, and is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.
Willard and an unidentified neighbor argued last Saturday, that escalated with one of them threatening to burn down the house of the other, according to police. Shortly after the argument, Willard allegedly threw an ignited Molotov cocktail at his neighbor’s home.
The neighbor and six other family members were inside the house at the time, but no injuries were reported and the incendiary device caused minor damage.
Officers who responded to the scene made contact with Willard and searched his home, where five more Molotov cocktails were found inside, police said.
