LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large fire tore through a vacant two-story commercial building in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Hyde Park early Wednesday morning, but firefighters were still able to save an adjacent building.
The blaze was reported at 12:24 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard. L.A. Fire Department crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the building.
It took about 160 firefighters about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control. The
Crews were also able to save a three-story commercial building which was located just a few feet from the burning structure, the fire department said.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a lower-extremity injury which was not life-threatening.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.