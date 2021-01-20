LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Businesses around downtown Los Angeles could be seen boarding up doors and windows Tuesday making sure their stores are protected from any potential problems on Inauguration Day.

Following the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the FBI has warned of plans for armed protests in Washington and all 50 state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Candy Kisswani is the owner of Mike’s Deli in Downtown L.A. Her business is steps from L.A. City and County government buildings where security has been ramped up because of the planned protests.

“Whatever happens, I hope nothing will happen, but we are worried,” said Mike’s Deli Owner Candy Kisswani. “We were told to close. Little Tokyo was told to close down for tomorrow, but we’re not going to close down. We can’t. We need to be running.”

This afternoon, local and federal leaders spoke about their coordinated effort and the ramped-up security in place around our government buildings and other places that may be targeted.

“LAPD has been in uniform since yesterday, the entire organization,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. ” We’ve been working 24 hours a day, seven days a week on intel cycle, planning for eventualities and potentialities.”

Authorities said there will be a visible law enforcement presence on the ground and in the air in and around L.A. County. They are prepared if protests turn violent.

“For everyone out there that’s watching this, just please be peaceful,” Kisswani said. “Be courteous to everyone else, everyone’s dealing with COVID, that’s all we’re asking.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about planned violence on Wednesday to contact the FBI the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, or the Los Angeles Police Department.