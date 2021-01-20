LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Signs reminding residents to take precautions against COVID-19 have been placed in the high-risk areas of Westlake, Pico-Union, Highland Park, Koreatown and Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo announced Wednesday.

The 100 signs, written in English, Spanish, Korean and Chinese, were placed in high-risk areas of district 1 that is represented by Cedillo.

As of Monday, the area has seen 43,635 cases of the virus and 817 deaths. Of the cases, 6,598 were reported in Westlake, 6,090 in Pico-Union, 4,960 in Highland Park, 4,535 in Koreatown and 4,418 in Lincoln Heights, according to Cedillo’s office.

“It is critical to make people aware of the dangers that still exist during the pandemic,” Cedillo said. “There’s no value in soft-selling the conditions. Particularly in parts of my district with challenges of poverty, immigration status and density.”

“Because of that, we think it’s important to let people know, what are the dangers and conditions that we’re living in so that they will do the things that are necessary.”

The signs were placed to remind residents to protect themselves by wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands frequently, self-quarantining when necessary, getting tested for COVID-19 and vaccinated when eligible.

“We must not relax, recognize that the pandemic is still dangerous and that we can’t take it lightly,” Cedillo said.

The signs were placed at:

the intersection of Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets in Westlake;

the corner of Pico Boulevard and Union Avenue in Pico Union;

the intersection of Monte Vista Street and Avenue 50 in Highland Park;

on Vermont Avenue from Olympic Boulevard to Pico Boulevard in Koreatown; and

the corner of Humboldt Street and Avenue 26 in Lincoln Heights.

Cedillo urged residents who are able to get a vaccine to sign up at vaccinatelacounty.com or register for a COVID-19 test at coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)