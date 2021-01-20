LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests in Washington and all 50 state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, but federal authorities said Tuesday there were currently no credible threats of violence in Southern California.
Regardless, law enforcement and some businesses are taking precautions to be safe on Jan. 20.
“I’ve seen two to three policemen posted up on every corner,” said Tim Do, who has lived in downtown L.A. for four years. “We’ve seen a lot in this past year so we are ready for anything.”
Kristi Johnson, assistant director in charge of the FBI-Los Angeles says no credible threats have been identified in any of the seven counties that her FBI office covers: Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Riverside, and Ventura.
The FBI’s Los Angeles field office says they have a 24-hour command post to monitor threats.
“Our investigative focus is only on individuals who commit acts of violence or threaten the public and safety of others,” Johnson said at a news conference Tuesday.
Government buildings in the area have been blocked off with chainlink fences and guard rails.
Mayor Eric Garcetti says while the city doesn’t expect violence Wednesday, National Guard troops will be stationed nearby.
“I want to be clear, if you are planning violence here in Los Angeles, you will be
stopped,” he said.
Businesses around downtown Los Angeles could be seen boarding up doors and windows Tuesday making sure their stores are protected from any potential problems on Wednesday.