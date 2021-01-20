LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Inaugural celebrations looked a lot different this year — traditional galas replaced by a virtual concert recognizing frontline workers.

Bruce Springsteen kicked off the Celebrating America Inaugural Concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial singing “Land of Hopes and Dreams.”

The event’s host, actor Tom Hanks, wasted no time addressing the dissension in the nation.

“We’ve witnessed deep divisions and a troubling rancor in our land, but tonight we ponder the United States of America,” he said.

The concert paid a special tribute to frontline workers who have helped keep the country running during the coronavirus pandemic and featured performances by John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters and Tim McGraw.

Thank you for asking me to perform. It was so special for me to celebrate with the nation in front of the memorial to one of our greatest presidents. AND I loved honoring the late great Nina Simone, my constant source of musical inspiration. https://t.co/9YBN74w3ck — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 21, 2021

Tonight, @AntClemons and I were deeply honored to perform our new song, BETTER DAYS, as a celebration of everything this administration represents. There’s a lot of work to do, but I’m feeling hopeful for this country. #Inauguration https://t.co/5UrUAeurxn pic.twitter.com/SyW0487Fp2 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 21, 2021

President Joe Biden said now was the time for Americans to come together and move the country forward.

“Today we have learned again that democracy is precious and, because of you, democracy has prevailed,” he said. “And to overcome the challenges in front of us requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy — unity.”

Vice President Kamala Harris pointed to the nation’s resilience during some of its darkest days in history.

“We not only dream, we do,” she said. “We no only see what has been, we see what can be. We shoot for the moon, and then we plant our flag on it.”

A massive fireworks show ended the festivities with Katy Perry bringing the first-ever virtual inauguration celebration to a close.