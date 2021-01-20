CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Inaugural celebrations looked a lot different this year — traditional galas replaced by a virtual concert recognizing frontline workers.

Bruce Springsteen kicked off the Celebrating America Inaugural Concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial singing “Land of Hopes and Dreams.”

The event’s host, actor Tom Hanks, wasted no time addressing the dissension in the nation.

“We’ve witnessed deep divisions and a troubling rancor in our land, but tonight we ponder the United States of America,” he said.

The concert paid a special tribute to frontline workers who have helped keep the country running during the coronavirus pandemic and featured performances by John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters and Tim McGraw.

President Joe Biden said now was the time for Americans to come together and move the country forward.

“Today we have learned again that democracy is precious and, because of you, democracy has prevailed,” he said. “And to overcome the challenges in front of us requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy — unity.”

Vice President Kamala Harris pointed to the nation’s resilience during some of its darkest days in history.

“We not only dream, we do,” she said. “We no only see what has been, we see what can be. We shoot for the moon, and then we plant our flag on it.”

A massive fireworks show ended the festivities with Katy Perry bringing the first-ever virtual inauguration celebration to a close.