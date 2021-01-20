LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Humvee which was stolen from a military facility in Bell last week has been found.
The $120,000 combat vehicle was recovered Wednesday morning, the FBI reported. Officials did not confirm where or how it was found.
The Humvee was stolen at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 15 from the National Guard Armory. It’s unclear exactly how the vehicle was taken.
The suspect remains at large. No suspect description has been released.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact FBI investigators at 310-477-6565.
The theft of government property from a military facility comes with a prison sentence of up to 10 years, authorities said.