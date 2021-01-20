LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In one of his first official actions as President of the United States, Joe Biden signed an executive order that mandated face coverings on federal property.

While the president cannot mandate states and cities to do the same, President Biden is also asking Americans to follow suit and commit to wearing a mask for the next 100 days, called the “100 Days Masking Challenge.”

Some people in Los Angeles, who already wear masks daily due to local health guidance, say the ask is fair.

“I think it’s a really reasonable ask. I wish it would have been done sooner and I think numbers would have been better,” said Christina Guirguis.

“It bothers me, but we have to do it,” said Huntington Beach resident Magline Gayed.

Others say it’s worrisome that Biden made such a request, and that it’s an overreach.

Anti-maskers have been demonstrating locally in Huntington Beach for months, saying without merit that the coronavirus pandemic is a lie, among other claims.

“As an American, I don’t think I should be forced to wear a mask because this is America, not China jail,” said Huntington Beach resident Nick Dunn.

For some, the mask mandate is less about politics and more about science.

“Because we didn’t have good information from the beginning, now a lot of people are skeptical and doubting and being rebellious,” said Cypress resident James Shanholtzer.

Others, echoing the theme of Biden’s inaugural address, called for unity as the new administration begins setting things in place.

“Everybody has different opinions but we all have to come together to be Americans,” said Valentine Perez.

Former President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized with coronavirus in the fall, had at one point refused to wear a mask.