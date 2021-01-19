LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three felons convicted of violent crimes, including murder, were charged Tuesday with ripping off the state for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bruno Galindo, 49, Rosalva Bahena, 35, and Guillermo Rodriguez, 53, were charged in connection with the alleged conspiracy, according to the criminal complaint.

Galindo, who is in prison, is accused of falsely claiming he lost his full-time job at a smoke shop because of the pandemic in August, according to the criminal complaint. Galindo was convicted of attempted murder in January of 2005 in Riverside County and is not eligible for parole until June of 2031.

Galindo is charged with three counts each of false statement or representation or concealment and money laundering and a count of conspiracy to defraud another of property, all felonies.

Bahena is accused of conspiring with Galindo to defraud the California Employment Development Department with bogus pandemic-related unemployment claims on behalf of three prisoners, according to the criminal complaint.

She was arrested Thursday and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Bahena is also accused of using the debit cards issued to Galindo and Rodriguez to withdraw money from Bank of America in August, October and November.

Behena is charged with three counts each of perjury and false statement or representation or concealment, money laundering, and a count of conspiracy to defraud another of property, all felonies.

Bahena pleaded guilty in December 2016 to a carjacking in a plea bargain that led to the dismissal of charges of kidnapping, car theft and buying or receiving a stolen vehicle, according to court records. She was sentenced to three years in prison in February 2017.

Rodriguez is charged with single felony counts of false statement or representation or concealment and conspiracy to defraud another of property.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 110 years to life in prison in December 2010 for strangling his married neighbor, who had multiple sclerosis, after he caught her in bed with his 18-year-old son.

The Fullerton resident was convicted for the October 15, 2006, strangulation death of Donna Dutton, 43, at the Streams apartment complex at 1251 Deerpark Drive.

Rodriguez also pleaded guilty in February 1997 to robbery and assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced then to four years in prison.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)