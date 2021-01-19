GLENDORA (CBSLA) – A 19-year-old admitted gang member on probation who authorities say stole a vehicle shortly after being released from jail, then allegedly robbed two victims at knifepoint in Glendora was in custody Tuesday evening.

The first robbery occurred about 6:30 a.m. near Yucca Place and Leadora Avenue and the second about 10 minutes later near Palm Avenue and Entrada Way. In both incidents, the robber pulled a knife and demanded his victims give him money and a cellphone, according to the Glendora Police Department.

Detectives were able to get a license plate number of the car the suspect, identified as Jesus Avina of Azusa, was driving, which had been stolen in Covina early Tuesday morning, police said.

About 1:30 p.m., Avina was located in Azusa while driving the stolen car, arrested, and taken to the Glendora jail. Avina was carrying the weapon used in the robberies at the time of his arrest, police said.

According to Glendora police, Avina has been arrested four times for grand theft auto since November and is on probation for robbery.

Avina, a self-admitted Azusa 13 gang member, was released from the Covina jail about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, where he had been issued a citation under the zero bail policy for grand theft auto and shortly afterwards stole the vehicle used in Tuesday’s robberies, Glendora police said.

Avina was jailed on $100,000 bail. Officers said they plan to present a case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later this week with recommendations that include charges of robbery, stolen vehicle, possession of metal knuckles and a concealed dagger.

