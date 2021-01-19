LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In November, Kamala Harris made history as the first female Vice President-Elect, who is Black and of South Asian descent.

But she wasn’t the only trailblazer: Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is having a little fun with his new role.

The couple married in 2014 after having met on a blind date.

They recently told Jane Pauley of CBS’ Sunday Morning – they were set up by Harris’ best friend.

“She said don’t Google him. I did,” Harris said.

She found out he was an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles, and she of course was the Attorney General of California.

Emhoff says he was smitten after their first phone call.

“And so the next morning, I pulled the move of emailing her with my availability for the next four months including long weekends,” he said. “I said something like I’m too old to hide the ball. You’re great. I want to see if we can make this work.”

It worked.

She eventually met Ella and Cole, children from his first marriage.

“It was actually more nerve racking than our first date,” Harris said.

They bonded immediately.

Emhoff was right at her side when she was sworn into the U.S. Senate and when she chose to run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

He recently visited the Library of Congress and learned in the past 100 years, there have only been about 20 second spouses.

“I understand I’m the first gentleman to hold this role,” he said. “And I certainly do not want to be the last. I want to set an example for those in the future.”