HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – A man in his 30s was shot and killed Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in Hawthorne.
Officers were called about 4:10 p.m. to the 4700 block of Imperial Highway, near Inglewood Avenue and the 105 Freeway, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, said Lt. Robbie Williams of the Hawthorne Police Department.
The man was pronounced dead by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Williams said. His name has not been publicly released.
The shooter drove away from the scene in a four-door car and is still at large, Williams said. No other information was available about the suspect.
The investigation continued to impact traffic at 6 p.m. on east and westbound Imperial Highway between Inglewood Avenue and Ramona Avenue.
