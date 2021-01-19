CYPRESS (CBSLA) — Two horses died while training at Los Alamitos Race Course over the weekend, state regulators confirmed Tuesday.

The deaths mark the first fatalities at the track since the state granted it a six-month operating license and come just days ahead of a discussion to extended it through December.

According to the California Horse Racing Board’s website, Don’t Stop Looking, a 3-year-old filly, and Noor Khan, a 4-year-old mare, died Sunday. Details of the deaths were not immediately available.

They were the first deaths to occur at the track since Dec. 16.

On Dec. 17, the CHRB granted Los Alamitos a license to conduct quarter horse racing in the 2020-21 season, but only for six months as opposed to the full year track owners requested.

The board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, and the agenda includes a “renewed application” by Los Alamitos for a racing license through Dec. 21.

Los Alamitos was briefly placed on probation by the CHRB on July 10, 2020, due to a spate of racehorse deaths. At that time at least 20 horses had died at the track in 2020 after suffering racing or training injuries, and another 10 had succumbed to gastrointestinal and other types of illnesses.

After the probation was lifted, at least 10 more horses died, seven from racing injuries and three from causes listed by the CHRB as “other.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)