LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wednesday’s scheduled meeting of the Los Angeles City Council and all committee meetings will be canceled out of an abundance of caution due to threats of violence on Inauguration Day.
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez sent a letter Tuesday, urging all of the city’s departments to work remotely on Jan. 20 to ensure their safety.
“The FBI has urged police chiefs to be on high alert for threats on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Inauguration Day for President-Elect Joe Biden,” Martinez’s letter said. “In light of this concerning information, I have made the decision to cancel our meeting for the safety of all City employees, including those who must be in Council Chambers with me for our Council meetings in City Hall to take place.”
Martinez noted that while councilmembers can attend the meetings via Zoo, it’s not possible to run the meetings without staff from other city departments being present in the building.
After the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, federal law enforcement officials have warned of threats being made online before and on Inauguration Day.