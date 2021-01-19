ENCINO (CBSLA) – A fire broke out Tuesday evening at an apartment building in Encino, injuring a firefighter and forcing some people inside to evacuate.
Crews were called to 5310 Zelzah Ave., between White Oak and Linley avenues, where initial reports indicated a fire started in the recreation room on the first livable floor of the building with three stories of units above a parking garage, according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Stewart wrote in an update at 7:40 p.m. that the fire spread “into an unknown number of units” and some tenants were being evacuated from the building while crews on scene requested more resources.
It took 41 firefighters 48 minutes to extinguish the blaze, Stewart said in a statement just before 8 p.m. one firefighter was being evaluated for “undetermined injuries.”
Paramedics on scene were “assessing for any potential medical complaints,” Stewart wrote.
No one else was injured in the fire, according to Stewart, who said it was unknown how far flames spread. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
