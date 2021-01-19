LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while San Bernardino County reported more cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 16,537 newly confirmed cases and 128 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 250,436 cases and 2,645 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 169,119 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,524 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 344 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,015 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 256,109 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 235,638 had recovered and 1,560 died.
There were 1,487 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 327 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Sunday.
Ventura County health officials reported 4,490 newly confirmed cases and 24 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 62,101 cases and 436 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 54,901 had recovered.
There were 405 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 81 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Friday.
As of Tuesday evening, 2,011,390 Riverside County residents, 2,029,952 San Bernardino County residents and 875,152 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.