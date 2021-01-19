LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 7,902 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 186 more deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,031,874 cases and 14,122 deaths.
Health officials said the number of new cases and deaths reported reflected a reporting lag from over the weekend and Monday’s holiday.
Of the 185 deaths reported, 69 people were over the age of 80, 56 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 48 people were between the ages of 50 and 64, 11 people were between the ages of 30 and 49 and one person was between the ages of 12 and 17.
Of the total number of people who died for whom information about race and ethnicity was available, 52% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 24% among white residents, 14% among Asian residents, 9% among Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 2% among residents identifying with other races.
Health officials reported there were 7,322 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 24% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
With testing results for more than 5,266,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate had increased to 19%.