CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — A fundraising campaign has been started to keep the doors open at Casey’s Tavern in an attempt to “help keep jazz in Canoga Park alive.”

“Casey’s Tavern needs your help,” a message on the bar’s GoFundMe page said. “Casey’s has been your neighborhood bar providing jazz and good times to Canoga Park since 1981. Opened by Lee and Jean Casey to be a place where everyone can have a good time and call home. Casey’s has always been a Canoga Park institution.”

The bar has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in accordance with the city’s shutdown order, owners said.

“We have been denied PPP loans and government help. We won’t be able to open our doors until all of this is over,” Casey’s wrote. “We have customers of all ages but most that come here are high risk and we cannot risk their safety. Our bartenders have been out of work and with unemployment running out it gets harder and harder.”

Casey’s Tavern is home to The Jazztown Band that plays most nights.

“We need your help to hold on a little longer,” the bar said. “With vaccines already out we hope that we can open our doors soon.”

The bar is hoping to “try to give something back for your help” by providing drink chips to those who donate.

The chips are broken down into the following tiers:

$10+ donations will receive 2 white chips

$20+ donations will receive 2 red chips.

$30+ donations will receive 2 green chips.

$50+ donations will receive get 2 blue chips.

The chips will be redeemed for drinks when the bar is reopened.

As of Tuesday afternoon, over $4,400 had been raised out of the bar’s $25,000 goal.

Donations to support the bar can be made here.