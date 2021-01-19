LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an effort to ramp up coronavirus vaccination efforts, five new large-scale COVID-19 vaccination sites will open Tuesday across Los Angeles County.

The five supersites will open at The Forum in Inglewood, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Cal State University Northridge the Pomona Fairplex and the L.A. County Office of Education’s headquarters in Downey.

These will be in addition to a vaccination supersite at Dodger Stadium which opened this past Friday. There are also another 75 small vaccination centers countywide.

Each of the five new supersites will be capable of vaccinating up to 4,000 people per day, while Dodger Stadium, when fully operational, will be capable of administering up to 12,000 vaccinations.

It’s unclear exactly how many doses each site will have Tuesday, although L.A. County officials told CBSLA they are expecting 150,000 more doses within the next few days.

People must have an appointment to obtain a vaccination. Those without one will be turned away.

The slow rollout of the vaccine in L.A. County has lead to serious confusion and criticism over who is eligible to receive it. Although California health officials have given permission for anyone 65 years of age or older to receive the vaccine, L.A. County is still only in Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan, which includes healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes.

The L.A. County Public Health Department said it is still working to finish vaccinating about half-a-million healthcare workers before it can move on to Phase 1B, which includes those over age 65, as well as teachers, food and agriculture workers and emergency services workers.

On Monday, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis issued an order requiring that those over the age of 65 also be allowed to begin receiving vaccinations this upcoming Thursday.

