LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his dream of racial and economic equality was honored across the Southland Monday, though events looked a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The was no Kingdom Day Parade this year and most other events to honor King were held virtually.
The California African American Museum kicked off the holiday with a virtual festival Monday morning.
The program included The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles along with family storytime, a poetry workshop, and a King Day panel on worker’s rights and social justice.
In Long Beach, the virtual MLK Day celebration kicked-off featuring music, art and virtual discussions about King and the fight for racial justice in America.
Festivities were being shown on the city’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.
Meanwhile, a coalition of organizations came together to stage a caravan through downtown L.A. to call for an end to police brutality, attacks on immigration, women’s rights and LGBTQ individuals.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Community Action Network, and others participated in the caravan alongside similar protests throughout the county.
Organizers said people must stand up for themselves to protect their rights and liberties and they won’t let the COVID pandemic prevent them from honoring King’s legacy.