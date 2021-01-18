LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed on Monday evening near the unincorporated Athens area.
He was standing on the corner of Vermont Avenue and Imperial Highway when someone opened fire, killing him.
There was no suspect description, and police have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting.
The man’s name was not released, pending family notification of his death.
Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call the LAPD’s Southeast Division at 213-972-7828. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
