LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies have been sent to Washington, D.C., to assist with security ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.
The sheriff’s department confirmed to CBSLA that deputies had been sent to Washington, D.C., to assist with Capitol protection efforts.
It’s unclear exactly how many deputies were sent.
Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Washington, D.C., is now under a heightened security never seen in history.
According to CBS News, 25,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration, and streets around the Capitol have been shut down.
Security is also being beefed up across the Southland. Former L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell told CBSLA Sunday that L.A. County has a Joint Regional Intelligence Center and a Joint Terrorism Task Force that’s operated by the FBI with partner agencies to monitor online chatter and share information.
So-called soft targets like water treatment plants, power grids and cell towers will be also fortified because of the disruption they’re capable of producing if they come under attack.