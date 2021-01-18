(VICTORVILLE) — An Inland Empire family who lost their loved one to COVID-19 believes he was infected at his workplace despite taking all precautions.

Ray Hylton’s family remembered his life and his love for them through a video tribute. The 67-year-old Victorville man passed away from COVID complications last week.

“My heart is shredded right now talking to you,” said Hylton’s son Christopher. “It’s hard. I couldn’t see my dad. I couldn’t say, ‘Dad I love you, hang in there, dad be strong,’ I couldn’t do any of that.”

Christopher said his father worked at a drug store warehouse and believes he was exposed to the virus there.

Hylton started coughing and showing flu symptoms before his family found him passed out at home in late December. He was taken to the hospital, which Christopher says, was overwhelmed.

“He was just waiting in the waiting room for two days…y ou could hear coughing in the background, commotion.”

Christopher says when his father finally got a room, he was intubated. Doctors tried different treatments.

“They said that they had a lot of success with steroids and Remdesivir but neither of those treatments worked and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m sorry, I can’t get your dad convalescent plasma,’ he told me.”

By the time Christopher was able to get the plasma on January 7 after being on a waitlist, he said it was too late because the damage had already been done.

Hylton passed away on January 13th. Christopher says his father had diabetes and high blood pressure but always took precautions to stay safe.

“He didn’t go to family parties, he took care of himself,” Christopher said.

Christopher finds comfort knowing that his father fought until the very end and that he is no longer suffering.

“Dad, I love you. You are a hero. You’re an inspiration to me,” Christopher said. “Thank you for being a single father and raising me dad.”

By sharing his father’s story, Christopher hopes people who’ve recovered from covid will donate their plasma to help others who are now fighting the disease.

If you’d like to help the Hylton family with their funeral expenses, visit their fundraising page here.