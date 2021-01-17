LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gusty Santa Ana winds will impact portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Sunday afternoon and will return by Monday evening through Tuesday.
Forecasters say strong and potentially damaging offshore winds were expected to develop Monday night through early Wednesday, with the strongest gusts anticipated to reach 65-75 mph in the mountains.
“Very strong and damaging northeast winds will be possible late Monday night into Wednesday, especially across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties,” according to the
National Weather Service.
As a result, a high wind watch for is in effect starting Monday night through late Tuesday for the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Santa Clarita, Ventura valleys, as well as the mountains of Santa Monica, Los Angeles and San Bernardino, and the Inland Empire.
In addition, wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit for Lancaster (Antelope Valley) from Monday through Friday and the Los Angeles County Mountains.
Showers are possible by next weekend.