TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday said a search was underway in Torrance following an officer-involved shooting.
The incident unfolded just after 11:20 p.m. Saturday at Artesia Boulevard and Western Avenue. It was there that officers located a wanted car inside a parking lot of a Chevron.
When officers attempted to contact the suspect in vehicle, the suspect rammed multiple cars and fled. Such prompted officers to open fire.
Following the shooting, a search of the area has not yet yielding the suspect, who remains outstanding.
No further details were available.