SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials on Sunday reported 1,448 new cases of coronavirus and 47 additional deaths.
The countywide totals are now 210,813 cases and 2,367 fatalities in the O.C.
Hospitalizations were down from 2,065 on Saturday to 2,026 on Sunday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Coronavirus ICU patients also slightly dropped from 547 to 538, but hospital resources still remain at risk as coronavirus cases rise, with 36% of O.C. ventilators available.
Hundreds of cars lined up for the opening of Orange County’s first coronavirus vaccination supersite at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on Wednesday.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- Orange County residents with general questions can call the COVID-19 HOTLINE at 714-834-2000
- Orange County residents with medical questions can call the Health Referral Line at 800-564-8448
- Orange County Health Care Agency: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
