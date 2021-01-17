LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sunday marked the 27th anniversary of the deadly 1994 Northridge earthquake.
The 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck on Jan. 17, 1994, at 4:31 a.m., jolting San Fernando Valley residents awake.
The earthquake killed 57 people and injured thousands more in the Los Angeles area, also causing billions of dollars in damages.
Find more details about how to prepare for an earthquake, and what to include in your disaster kit, on L.A. County’s preparedness site.
The ShakeAlert smartphone app will give you the heads up before a potentially dangerous earthquake. It is available for download in the iOS and Android app stores.