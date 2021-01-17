LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police Sunday were searching for a suspected carjacking accused of striking and killing a cyclist in downtown Los Angeles.

The carjacker hit the cyclist on 7th and Hill Streets around 8 a.m. Saturday. He then caused a major crash a mile away.

The situation unfolded when the suspect stole a 2010 white Toyota Tacoma on Wilshire Boulevard. Security video shows the driver jumping in the back of the truck to stop the carjacking. The driver eventually jumped off the truck with minor injuries.

The suspect sped off and hit 46-year-old Brandon Finley. Police say he was thrown some 150-feet and died at the scene.

The suspect kept going to Skid Row and crashed into two other cars before running off on foot.

“I need everyone to reach out and just help and connect and just join with me and help find justice in the fight for my dad, Brandon Finley,” said Koi Finley, the daughter of the victim, Brandon.

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie during the crime spree, but police say, he even changed into a white hoodie as he fled away on foot.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man accused in this crime spree.