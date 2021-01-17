GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man died Sunday after being shot in the head near the Hyatt Regency Hotel in the Garden Grove area.
The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 11900 block of Harbor Boulevard.
It was there that officers arrived to the hotel in reference to a gunshot victim.
When they responded, they located the man, described as 28 years old, with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
It is believed that the suspect fled the location on foot. The suspect remains outstanding.
No further details were available, but authorities said they are investigating, and have asked anyone with more information to call the Garden Grove Police Department, Det. Lopez at 714-741-5818.