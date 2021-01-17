GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday announced the passing of Lt. John Reynolds, a veteran with the Garden Grove Police Department for over 25 years.
Reynolds died Sunday from COVID-19 complications after battling the virus since November of 2020. He was 59.
Reynolds had served with the Orange County Probation Department for nine years prior to joining Garden Grove police.
“John was a dedicated public servant who loved his career and loved serving his community,” a press release with the department said in part.
Reynolds is survived by his wife, two adult daughters, and an 18-month-old son.