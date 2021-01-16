SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Congressman Lou Correa said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19,” the Congressman posted on Twitter. “I will be responsible & self-quarantine, away from my family, for the recommended time.”

Correa said the diagnosis means he will have to miss President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

“While I’ll miss the much-anticipated inauguration of President-elect @JoeBiden, I look forward to working with the new Admin to unite our country!” he wrote.

Correa is one of several House members and senators who have tested for COVID-19 following the riot at the U.S. Capitol that forced many of them to shelter in place together for hours.

According to CNN, Correa was screamed at and confronted by supporters of President Trump at the airport the day after the riot.