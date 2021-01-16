LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County has surpassed one million documented cases of COVID-19.
Public health officials reported 14,669 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s case total to 1,003,923.
Another 253 virus-related deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 13,741.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the United Kingdom, in an individual who recently spent time in L.A. County.
The individual is a male who traveled to Oregon, where he is currently isolating, health officials said.
Although this is the first confirmed case of the U.K. variant in the county, Public Health officials said they believe that it is already spreading in the community.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)